    Vedanta board approves plan to raise Rs 2,100 crore via NCDs

    PTI
    April 13, 2023 / 05:07 PM IST
    The committee of directors of mining giant Vedanta Ltd has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 2,100 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

    The proposal was approved on Thursday during a meeting of its Committee of Directors, Vedanta Ltd said in a regulatory filing.
    "Committee of Directors... on April 13, 2023, considered and approved for raising, on a private placement basis, up to 21,000 numbers secured, unrated, unlisted, redeemable, NCDs of face value Rs 10,00,000/ each aggregating up to Rs 2,100 crore in one or more tranche(s)," it added.
    It will be issued on a private placement basis, the company said.
    Vedanta Ltd, a subsidiary of Vedanta, is a diversified global natural resources company.

    PTI
    first published: Apr 13, 2023 05:07 pm