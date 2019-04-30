App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2019 09:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross to meet Suresh Prabhu on May 6

Issues such as withdrawal of GSP benefits by Washington are expected to come up for the discussion.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will meet Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu on May 6 here to discuss trade-related issues amid America's decision to withdraw export benefits to Indian exporters, sources said.

"Ross is coming to participate in the Trade Winds Indo-Pacific Forum and Mission and would hold bilateral meeting with Prabhu," one of the sources said.

Issues such as withdrawal of GSP benefits by Washington are expected to come up for the discussion.

Currently, the India-US trade relations are going through a rough patch as the US has decided to withdraw export benefits to Indian exporters under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) programme, which is expected to impact India's exports to the US worth USD 5.6 billion under this scheme.

related news

The Trump administration has alleged that India in imposing high import duties on products such as paper and Harley Davidson motorcycles from America.

On the other hand, India has notified retaliatory tariffs on 29 US products such as almond and walnut but has time and again extended the deadline for imposing them. The latest deadline will end on May 2 and the commerce ministry has asked the revenue department to again extend the deadline by another 14 days.

According to another source, India may go ahead with this notification if the US would withdraw the GSP benefits on May 2. The notice period given by the US would end on May 2.

The US decided to withdraw GSP benefits even though both the sides were negotiating a kind of trade package to enhance the two-way commerce.

Although, the government has said that the US government's move to withdraw duty concessions would not have any significant impact on exports to America, small and medium exporters have flagged concerns.

The package was covering all concerns related to bilateral trade with the US on sectors including medical devices, dairy products and agricultural goods. America also wants a cut on duties on certain ICT products.

According to sources, India was ready to address the US concerns regarding these sectors.

Trade Winds Indo-Pacific Forum and Mission is a US government-sponsored trade show and a kind of trade outreach programme at the business-to-business level.

A business delegation, which is accompanying Ross, will visit different cities including Mumbai, Bangaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.
First Published on Apr 30, 2019 09:06 pm

tags #Business #Economy #India #Suresh Prabhu #Wilbur Ross

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Deepika Padukone scores a perfect basket and hubby Ranveer Singh is im ...

Varun Dhawan opens up on Kalank’s failure, video inside

Student Of The Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria almost bagged THIS role in Di ...

IPL 2019: RCB’s campaign is officially over as the rain plays spoils ...

Nawazuddin Siddiqui would have been THIS if not an actor

SOTY 2: Chunky Panday taught Ananya Panday how to deal with trolls

James Faulkner clarifies he is not homosexual after his dinner post wi ...

Priyanka Chopra flies back to the US, amid reports of brother Siddhart ...

Asaram Bapu Biopic: Author says these two Bollywood actresses are apt ...

IPL 2019 | ‘Nerves of Valerian Steel’ – Gopal’s Heroics Domina ...

Election Epicentre: Who Will Rule Rajasthan In 2019?

'Fani' Intensifies into 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm', Navy and IA ...

'Modi Hasn't Spoken So Far': Rabri Devi Questions PM's Silence on Muza ...

Not Hate Crime, Says Sushma Swaraj After Four Members of Sikh Family S ...

Riots Break Out in Venezuela Amid 'Attempted Coup' as Juan Guaido Clai ...

Plea in Supreme Court to Probe 'Conspiracy' Against CJI, Seeks CBI Inv ...

Viewpoint: Who Will Reign Bengal In The 2019 Fight?

'Need to Reshape India's Space Policy Amid Increased Threat Perception ...

CJI Sexual Harassment Case: Complainant withdraws from inquiry by 3-ju ...

Why Indian elections are flush with cash

Ratings Downgrades: What does it mean for banks and NBFCs?

It's a RERA achievement: Project, broker registrations rise across sta ...

Ness Wadia: The flamboyant scion who faces a legal pickle for drug pos ...

NSE co-location case: Here is how some trading members manipulated the ...

These are the names involved in the NSE co-location case

Nifty can reach 13,000-levels if BJP wins majority, says Prabhudas Lil ...

Why these analysts are still bullish on YES Bank

Game of Thrones season 8: Post-Battle of Winterfell, what next for the ...

Lok Sabha polls: Gautam Gambhir, Vijender Singh’s half-baked campaig ...

Vote for Delhi: Kuchipudi dancer Raja Reddy says view toward Vedas, ar ...

End of an era as Japan's Emperor Akihito declares historic abdication; ...

Engaged in mad race of competitive populism, India's politicians are f ...

Stuttgart Open: Petra Kvitova showcases newfound composure to close in ...

Bundelkhand reels under water crisis even as politicians offer few sol ...

The Borderlands: Travels through the North-Western frontier, in search ...

Facebook F8 Conference LIVE updates: Portal to get Facebook Live, mobi ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.