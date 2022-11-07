upGrad to invest $30 mn to launch 10 global campuses under new brand, hire 1,000 PhDs

Representational image

Edtech major upGrad announced on November 7 that it will invest $30 million to launch 10 global institutes in the next year under its new brand UGDX.

Three of these will be in the US, of which the San Francisco unit will go live in January 2023; one will be opened in Singapore, and one in the Middle East, too, according to a press statement from upGrad. Five of the campuses will be launched across India too, in Delhi and Chennai, adding to its existing facilities in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru.

With this, the company aims to take “Indian Edtech global by creating the world’s largest institute in emerging technologies”.

upGrad said in the statement: “UGDX stands for upGrad’s massive thrust in emerging digital technologies. The ‘X’ factor to UGDX is added by its recently acquired Data Science, AI, ML-focused offline institute – INSOFE.”

This means, UGDX will specialize in AI, Machine Learning, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, Connected Devices, IOT, Quantum Computing, Digital Management, Leadership Courses & the Cloud, and will offer Certificates, Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral programs in these areas.

The statement added that UGDX is slated to reach operational break-even in five quarters from its launch. Further, it is planning to have faculty recruitments in various geographies while using technology to seamlessly integrate campuses, faculty, and corporates within one ecosystem.

Ronnie Screwvala Co-founder & Chairperson, upGrad, said: “As part of our goal to be the world’s first and largest fully integrated higher edtech company spanning college learners and working professionals from the age of 18 to 60+ years, this is a natural extension as we move to a very scaled blended offline and online model under our own upGrad brand.”

Dr Dakshinamurthy Kolluru, Founder & CEO, upGrad INSOFE, who will also be heading UGDX, said: “UGDX’s work-integrated education programme is unique and sets it apart from traditional universities. Our DNA will be industry-centric, and we are creating programs that will prepare students to help corporates transform.”

He added: “Every UGDX will have an incubation unit, to invest in IPs and foster budding entrepreneurs to formulate ideas and build patents which will be developed and nurtured inside the Institute itself.”

Dr Sridhar Pappu, President of UGDX said: “The faculty at UGDX shall work with multiple colleges in the nearby areas, and design free faculty development programs, bootcamps, and summer schools for socially and economically less-privileged students. We're committed to creating digital transformation at all levels.”