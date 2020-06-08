Unlock 1.0 | BEST to run buses across MMR from today: Check complete route details

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) will run buses across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) from June 8.

As private offices too will open with limited capacity, best to run services to help transport people.It will be the first time that best will run buses outside BMC limits. This decision has been taken to facilitate those travelling from other places to Mumbai.

BEST will start operating 250 more buses in Mumbai in addition to 1,800 from June 8, an official said on June 7.

Now, employees of government, private sectors as well as those who are self-employed can also travel in these buses, he said. The state government recently allowed inter-district movement of people within the MMR without any passes.

The government had earlier announced phase-wise reopening of the economy and public activities under 'Mission Begin Again' though the lockdown remains in force till June 30.

BEST PRO Manoj Varade said the frequency of buses would be increased if demand rises in the coming days.

"As of now, we are running buses on 81 routes. We will add more buses from Monday. Only 30 people--25 sitting and five standing--will be allowed to travel in a bus with proper social distancing," he said.

BEST suspended its bus services on March 25.

"So far, only those people who were engaged in essential services and health workers were allowed to travel in BEST buses, but now self-employed people can also travel," Varade said.

[With PTI inputs]