United Airlines launches Delhi-Chicago non-stop daily flights

This follows a statement from Indian embassy regarding the issue, in which it had stated that the matter is "subject to a decision by Chinese authorities".

US-based United Airlines on December 12 inaugurated a daily non-stop flight between Delhi and its hometown Chicago.

The airline will operate a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft between the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi and the O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

With the introduction of the service, United will operate four daily nonstop flights from India, the company announced in an official statement.

"The airline additionally operates daily year-round services from Mumbai and New Delhi to New York/Newark, and from New Delhi to San Francisco," the statement said. United also expects to introduce a new daily nonstop service between Bengaluru and San Francisco from May 8, 2021" the statement read.

“United will be the first US carrier to provide nonstop service from Bengaluru to the US and will offer more nonstop services from India than any other US airline,” it added.

“This new flight strengthens our international route network and provides our customers from India with even greater travel choice, as well as the option of our Polaris business class service with flat-bed seats. With a network of connections from our Chicago O’Hare hub to 84 other destinations across the U.S, Mexico and the Caribbean, the new service opens up opportunities for both business and leisure travellers alike,” said Harvinder Singh, United Country Manager India.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under the air bubble arrangements formed between India and around 22 countries since July.