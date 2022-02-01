Union Budget 2022 | Shrimp culture gets a major boost, but seafood exporters find no relief

The Union Budget 2022 has given a big boost to the aquaculture sector, which accounts for a major share of nearly $7-billion seafood exports from India.

The government has removed the import duty on shrimp broodstock, artemia (small shrimp used as live feed) and frozen, krill, mussels and squid used as feed in hatcheries. It has also waived the import duty on prawn feed used in aquaculture farms. This is effective from May 1, 2022.

According to sources in Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), the move is expected to bring down the production cost of aquaculture farmers who have been hit by rampant diseases in the farms, lower prices for shrimps and COVID-19-related logistic problems.

The shrimp aquaculture industry is heavily dependent on the import of larval seeds, artemia and shrimp broodstock as there is hardly any production in the country. These are imported by hatcheries for growing shrimp larvae to supply to aquaculture farmers.

The import duty on broodstock of Vannamei and Tiger shrimps and on artemia was 10 percent. Removal of this duty will help the industry import more for higher production. India imports around Rs 300 crore worth artemia a year. Nearly 90 percent of the shrimp exports is Vannamei variety.

The 15 percent import duty on frozen krill, squid and mussels used as feed in shrimp hatcheries, has also been removed. Both squid and mussels are available in India, but the hatcheries prefer to import as those are free from pathogens.

The import duty of 5 percent on prawn feed used in farms has been waived. The move was lauded by the aquaculture sector, though it may impact the local feed manufacturing companies. The feed prices had escalated last year as soybean, the main ingredient in the feed, became costlier. The shortage of soybean forced several feed companies to even import the product.

Out of the targeted $7.8-billion exports this year, the seafood industry has reached $6.6 billion in the first three quarters. But the industry is rattled by freight hikes, container shortage and lower incentives under remission of duties and taxes on exported products (RoDTEP). The incentive ranges from 0.5 percent to 2.5 percent against 5 percent earlier.

The Budget has not addressed these issues which concern the exporters.