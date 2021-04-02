Unemployment rate in India lowers to 6.52% in March: CMIE

The rural unemployment rate fell to 6.19 percent in March ]Representative image: PTI]

The overall unemployment rate in the country has fallen to 6.52 percent in March, from 6.90 percent the previous month, according to data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

However, the urban unemployment rate during the period rose to 7.24 percent from 6.99 percent in February, after seeing two months of decline. The urban unemployment rates had declined in January to 8.08 percent, from 8.84 percent the previous month.

The rural unemployment rate fell to 6.19 percent in March from 6.86 percent the previous month, according to the data.

Mahesh Vyas, CEO of CMIE, on March 29 highlighted the potential impact on livelihood if a second lockdown is imposed in Maharashtra to contain the surge in COVID-19 infections.

"Unlike a year ago, there are several voices that suggest that a lockdown is not a solution. Science has delivered vaccines against the virus. Efficient administration of inoculations along with sustained discipline in maintaining physical distance is a better strategy than a draconian lockdown," Vyas said.

India recorded more than 81,000 cases of COVID-19 on April 1, the highest single-day spike in six months. Maharashtra alone reported over 43,000 cases, the highest since the pandemic began.

"We read the chief minister's warning more as a prod towards this discipline than a real threat of a real lockdown. The livelihood cost of a lockdown is too high," he said.

In April and May 2020, when a strict lockdown was imposed, India's overall unemployment rate was 23.52 percent and 21.73 percent, respectively.