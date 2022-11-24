Ultraviolette’s F77 electric motorcycle launched in India at Rs 3.8 lakh

TVS Motor-backed Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd on November 24 commercially rolled out the F77 hyperbike in Bangalore at a starting price of Rs 3.8 lakh going all the way up to Rs 5.5 Lakh (all ex-showroom).

The electric motorcycle will be available in three forms -Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser. Each form will have two variants - F77 and the F77 Recon - with an IDC Range of 206 km and 307 km respectively.

Also Read | Matter unveils its e-motorcycle, to commence bookings by early 2023

Narayan Subramaniam, Co-founder and CEO, Ultraviolette, said, “The F77 is a result of Ultraviolette’s relentless pursuit for design and performance, and we can proudly claim that it is the most powerful electric two-wheeler in India with industry-first tech architecture and feature

The F77 electric sport bike is equipped with a 10.5 kWh battery pack and the motor gives a peak power of 25 kW and max torque of 90 Nm, offering a claimed top speed of 147 kmph. The F77 will be taking on Revolt RV 400, Tork Kratos, Hop Oxo once the Deliveries commence in January next year.

Also on offer is the limited edition variant (Priced at Rs. 5.5 lakh), which will be available in meteor grey with afterburner yellow and will be equipped with 30.2 kW (40.5 HP) of peak power and 100 Nm of peak torque, delivering 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in 7.8 seconds with a top speed of 152 km/h, as revealed by the company.

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-founder and CTO, Ultraviolette, sttaed“ The electric motorcycle in India that is backed by over 5 years of R&D. Although built as an urban, high-performance sports motorcycle, have spent the last couple of years putting the F77 through some of the roughest and extreme terrains and weather conditions across the country, proving its capability and safety features.”

Apart from Ultraviolette’s F77, there are other electric two-wheeler launches lined up by home-grown start-ups such as Revolt Motors (now owned by RattanIndia), Matter, Orxa Energies, Ather Energy, Okinawa Autotech, and Tork Motors, as well as by established entities like Hero Electric.

Furthermore, at least 10 battery-powered motorcycles ranging between Rs 85,000-Rs 6 lakh are expected to hit the Indian roads in the next 18 months.

(This is a developing story, please check back for more details)