Ujjivan Small Finance Bank appoints M.D. Ramesh Murthy as Chief Financial Officer

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has appointed MD Ramesh Murthy as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). As CFO, Murthy will be responsible for formulating and guiding the bank’s strategy for growth, while also leading the Finance and Accounts functions.

Murthy joins Ujjivan SFB from Karur Vysya Bank where he was the CRO and subsequently, the CFO, leading and directing the Finance, Accounts, Analytics & MIS, Tax and Regulatory functions of the Bank.

With over 30 years of experience, Murthy has worked in India and the Middle East. For 17 years he was at Mashreqbank psc, Dubai where he spearheaded the setting up of Syndicated lending and Project & Structured Finance business.

His role also involved managing relationships and risks for Large Corporates, government-related entities and Financial Institutions in the Indian sub-continent and Turkey.

At Commercial Bank in Dubai, he headed the Corporate Credit Risk department and worked towards improving the portfolio quality at the bank. His earlier stints were with ANZ Investment Bank (a division of ANZ Grindlays Bank Ltd.) & Wipro GE Medical Systems.

Mr Ittira Davis, MD and CEO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, said, “The appointment of Mr Murthy further strengthens the management team at Ujjivan SFB. His vast experience and financial expertise across various banking domains will enable Ujjivan SFB to charter a robust growth path to being the preferred retail mass-market bank".

Murthy is a Chartered Accountant and an alumnus of The Harvard Business School.