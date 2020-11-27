Uber launches cash-out feature to help drivers during the pandemic

Uber has rolled out an on demand cash-out feature for its drivers to provide support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers across moto, auto and cars will be able to cash out their earnings during any day of the week after earning a minimum amount of Rs 200, according to a Mint report.

"To help drivers in these challenging times, we've rolled-out an 'on demand cash-out feature' which allows them the flexibility to cash out at any day of the week, instead of waiting for their weekly cash outs," Pavan Vaish, Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India SA said as quoted by the paper.

The ride-sharing company had started the Uber Care Driver Fund in April to provide drivers financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the lockdown, the Uber Care Driver Fund disbursed grants to approximately 100,000 drivers," the company said, as quoted by Mint.

The company's business has been hurt by the novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdowns.

According to a separate report by Business Insider, Uber's gross bookings globally dropped 35 percent to $10.2 billion during the second quarter of the year, while its revenue fell 29 percent year-on-year to $2.24 billion.