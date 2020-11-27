PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Access Selected Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day'
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber launches cash-out feature to help drivers during the pandemic

Uber drivers will be able to cash out their earnings during any day of the week after earning a minimum amount of Rs 200

Moneycontrol News
Ride sharing services (Representative Image)
Ride sharing services (Representative Image)

Uber has rolled out an on demand cash-out feature for its drivers to provide support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Drivers across moto, auto and cars will be able to cash out their earnings during any day of the week after earning a minimum amount of Rs 200, according to a Mint report.

"To help drivers in these challenging times, we've rolled-out an 'on demand cash-out feature' which allows them the flexibility to cash out at any day of the week, instead of waiting for their weekly cash outs," Pavan Vaish, Head of Supply & Driver Operations, Uber India SA said as quoted by the paper.

Close

The ride-sharing company had started the Uber Care Driver Fund in April  to provide drivers financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the lockdown, the Uber Care Driver Fund disbursed grants to approximately 100,000 drivers," the company said, as quoted by Mint.

The company's business has been hurt by the novel coronavirus outbreak and consequent lockdowns.

According to a separate report by Business Insider, Uber's gross bookings globally dropped 35 percent to $10.2 billion during the second quarter of the year, while its revenue fell 29 percent year-on-year to $2.24 billion.
First Published on Nov 27, 2020 12:35 pm

tags #India #Uber

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.