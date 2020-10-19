172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|uber-introduces-rider-mask-verification-selfie-feature-in-india-5981761.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
October 20
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 01:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Uber introduces rider mask verification selfie feature in India

This new feature ensures that feedback received from drivers can help make the platform safer for the next user, Uber said in a statement.

PTI

Uber on Monday said the riders who have been tagged for not wearing mask on a previous trip will have to take a selfie showing them wearing a mask, in order to book their next trip.

This new feature ensures that feedback received from drivers can help make the platform safer for the next user, Uber said in a statement.

Earlier this year, Uber built a technology designed to verify that drivers on the platform are wearing a mask while on-trip, by clicking a selfie.

Since Uber began mask verification selfies for drivers in May 2020, more than 17.44 million verifications have been carried out throughout India, the statement said.

"At Uber, we believe accountability is a two-way street. Earlier this year, we designed innovative technology to ensure that drivers were actually wearing masks before accepting trips. Today, we''ve devised similar technology for riders who''ve previously been called out for not wearing a mask while on-trip," Uber India SA Head of Supply and Driver Operations Pavan Vaish said.

The new policy raises the bar on safety and makes the platform safer for riders and the driver-partner, he added.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 01:08 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Uber

