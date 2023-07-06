English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Uber, DoorDash sue New York City over minimum wage law

    The companies filed separate complaints in New York state court claiming the law, which takes effect next week, is based on a misunderstanding of how the food delivery industry works.

    Reuters
    July 06, 2023 / 10:05 PM IST

    Uber Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc and other app-based food delivery companies filed lawsuits on Thursday seeking to strike down New York City's novel law setting a minimum wage for drivers.

    The companies filed separate complaints in New York state court claiming the law, which takes effect next week, is based on a misunderstanding of how the food delivery industry works.

    Relay Delivery Inc also filed a lawsuit in the same court claiming the law will put the New York-based company out of business unless it raises the fees it charges to restaurants.

    Grubhub Inc joined DoorDash in its lawsuit.

    The law will require that drivers be paid $17.96 an hour, which will rise to nearly $20 in April 2025. Companies can decide whether to pay drivers hourly or per delivery.

    Reuters
    Tags: #drivers #food delivery companies #lawsuits #minimum wage law #New York City #Uber Technologies Inc
    first published: Jul 6, 2023 10:04 pm