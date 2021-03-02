English
Twitter usage in India rose 74% in Q4: Report

During the earnings conference call, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said "80 percent of our audience is outside the United States.

Moneycontrol News
March 02, 2021 / 02:01 PM IST
(Source: Reuters)

Twitter usage in India saw a 74 percent increase YoY in October-December 2020 (Q4), the Times of India reported.

Twitter's monetizable Daily Active Usage (mDAU) rose 74 percent YoY, with India being one of the fastest-growing markets for the social media platform, the report said.

"In order to achieve our ambitions, we need to grow Twitter in developing markets where there are millions of potential customers, but where we have very nascent adoption today. Regions like India and Africa are great examples, where we see promising growth rates," Twitter product lead Kayvon Beykpour said during an analyst event, as quoted by the paper.

The social media platform saw 84 percent YoY growth in mDAUs in Nigeria, the report added.

Close

Twitter's total mDAUs rose 27 percent YoY in the December quarter to 192 million, the company said in its latest earnings statement.

During the earnings conference call, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey said "80 percent of our audience is outside the United States, and we have more than 50 accounts with over 25 million followers."

On February 25, Twitter said it aims to have 315 million monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) and at least double its annual revenue by the end of 2023.
TAGS: #Twitter
first published: Mar 2, 2021 02:01 pm

