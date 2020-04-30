App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 06:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Twitter swings to Q1 loss despite revenue growth as costs up

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Twitter posted a loss in the first quarter as the social media company's higher expenses outweighed revenue growth.

The San Francisco company reported Thursday that average daily users grew 24% year over year, the highest ever growth rate in the company's history. Twitter has added 14 million daily users since the previous quarter.

The company said growth was driven by seasonal strength, product improvements and interest in coronavirus.

Last year, Twitter started disclosing its daily user base, or the number of users who log in at least once a day and see ads on the platform. The daily metric has replaced its monthly user count, which Twitter said it will no longer disclose. Other companies, such as Facebook, give both daily and monthly counts.

related news

For the three months ended in March, Twitter posted a loss of $8.4 million, or 1 cent per share, on revenue of $807.6 million. A year ago, the company earned $190.8 million, or 25 cents per share, on a big tax benefit. Revenue totaled $786.9 million.

On average analysts surveyed by FactSet forecast quarterly earnings per share of 10 cents on revenue of $783 million.

The company previously withdrew full-year financial guidance and said Thursday it's not providing second-quarter estimates either. Shares jumped 4.9 per cent in premarket trading.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Twitter #World News

