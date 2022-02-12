English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Hamara Rahul Bajaj: Politicians across parties pay tributes to the doyen of Indian Industry

    The entrepreneur was currently serving as the chairman emeritus of the Bajaj group.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 12, 2022 / 06:07 PM IST
    (Photo: Richter Frank-Jurgen/Horasis via 'Leadership to Last')

    (Photo: Richter Frank-Jurgen/Horasis via 'Leadership to Last')

    Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul Bajaj, the longest-serving chairman of the Bajaj group for around 50 years and an eminent entrepreneur breathed his last at the age of 83 today at 2:30 pm in Ruby Grant Hospital, Pune. He was suffering from pneumonia and other heart-related ailments alongside.

    Often credited with signing off the iconic campaign "Buland Bharat ki Buland Tasveer, Humara Bajaj", which was instrumental in cementing the pithy Bajaj scooter as India's "apna transport", and which eventually became a major part of the Indian sub-conscious and lifestyle during the eighties, Bajaj had stepped down from the position of chairman and full-time director of the automobile group just last year, in April.

    The entrepreneur was currently serving as the chairman emeritus of the Bajaj group.

    Heartfelt tributes poured in on Twitter, with many from the industry and politics taking to the site to express grief over his demise.

    Union Minister for Road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “My heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj Ji, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former chairman of Bajaj. I had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul Ji for many years. Rahul Ji, who has led the Bajaj Group for the last five decades, has been instrumental in the industry. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members. Om Shanti.”

    Close

    Related stories

    nitin

    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted of his grief, stating that he was "Very sad news of the death of the country's famous industrialist Rahul Bajaj Ji. He made a big contribution to the progress of the country on the economic front. 'Buland Bharat Ki Buland Awaz' became a part of every household. My heartfelt tribute to such a great personality. May the Lord place the departed soul at his feet."

    Arvind

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar also grieved over his death. In a Twitter thread, he stated that “I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology – a Bajaj Bike!”

    “The affordable vehicle increased mobility, eased struggle for getting means of livelihood and became the tool of socio-economic change! We Indians are deeply indebted for his immense contribution to the industry. I am grieved with the passing away of my very close friend. India has lost an industrialist, a philanthropist, and a lighthouse for young entrepreneurs! Hamara Bajaj", he continued.

    Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane also tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji, an acclaimed industrialist, and philanthropist. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti."

    Former Union Minister of State for Communications & Information Technology and Shipping Milind Deora tweeted his grief, saying that it was "Hard to come to grips with the news that India’s most outspoken industrialist, Rahul Bajaj is no more. Many of us knew of Rahul uncle’s health was deteriorating but the news of his passing comes as a shock. Deepest condolences to Sunaina & Manish Kejriwal, Rajiv & Sanjiv Bajaj"

    kbjb

     

    Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also lamented the demise of Bajaj. He tweeted, “The demise of Rahul Bajaj the Chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group is a loss to India’s business community. My condolences to the bereaved family and the group,” tweeted Chouhan.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bajaj Auto Chairman Rahul Bajaj #Rahul Bajaj Chairman #Rahul Bajaj death #Rahul Bajaj milestones
    first published: Feb 12, 2022 05:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.