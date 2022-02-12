Hamara Rahul Bajaj: Politicians across parties pay tributes to the doyen of Indian Industry

(Photo: Richter Frank-Jurgen/Horasis via 'Leadership to Last')

Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul Bajaj, the longest-serving chairman of the Bajaj group for around 50 years and an eminent entrepreneur breathed his last at the age of 83 today at 2:30 pm in Ruby Grant Hospital, Pune. He was suffering from pneumonia and other heart-related ailments alongside.

Often credited with signing off the iconic campaign "Buland Bharat ki Buland Tasveer, Humara Bajaj", which was instrumental in cementing the pithy Bajaj scooter as India's "apna transport", and which eventually became a major part of the Indian sub-conscious and lifestyle during the eighties, Bajaj had stepped down from the position of chairman and full-time director of the automobile group just last year, in April.

The entrepreneur was currently serving as the chairman emeritus of the Bajaj group.

Heartfelt tributes poured in on Twitter, with many from the industry and politics taking to the site to express grief over his demise.

Union Minister for Road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted, “My heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj Ji, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist, and former chairman of Bajaj. I had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul Ji for many years. Rahul Ji, who has led the Bajaj Group for the last five decades, has been instrumental in the industry. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members. Om Shanti.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also tweeted of his grief, stating that he was "Very sad news of the death of the country's famous industrialist Rahul Bajaj Ji. He made a big contribution to the progress of the country on the economic front. 'Buland Bharat Ki Buland Awaz' became a part of every household. My heartfelt tribute to such a great personality. May the Lord place the departed soul at his feet."

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar also grieved over his death. In a Twitter thread, he stated that “I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology – a Bajaj Bike!”

“The affordable vehicle increased mobility, eased struggle for getting means of livelihood and became the tool of socio-economic change! We Indians are deeply indebted for his immense contribution to the industry. I am grieved with the passing away of my very close friend. India has lost an industrialist, a philanthropist, and a lighthouse for young entrepreneurs! Hamara Bajaj", he continued.

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane also tweeted, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj Ji, an acclaimed industrialist, and philanthropist. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti."

Former Union Minister of State for Communications & Information Technology and Shipping Milind Deora tweeted his grief, saying that it was "Hard to come to grips with the news that India’s most outspoken industrialist, Rahul Bajaj is no more. Many of us knew of Rahul uncle’s health was deteriorating but the news of his passing comes as a shock. Deepest condolences to Sunaina & Manish Kejriwal, Rajiv & Sanjiv Bajaj"

Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also lamented the demise of Bajaj. He tweeted, “The demise of Rahul Bajaj the Chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group is a loss to India’s business community. My condolences to the bereaved family and the group,” tweeted Chouhan.