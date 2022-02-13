English
    Amul's tribute to 'Hamara Bajaj' with a scooter doodle

    Rahul Bajaj tribute: Amul captioned the post, “Amul Topical: Tribute to one of India's most dynamic and respected industrialists.”

    Stella Dey
    February 13, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST
    Rahul Bajaj died on Saturday in Pune at the age of 83. (Photo: Amul Coop/Twitter)

    Rahul Bajaj died on Saturday in Pune at the age of 83. (Photo: Amul Coop/Twitter)


    Dairy giant Amul paid a heartfelt tribute to industrialist Rahul Bajaj after he died on Saturday at 83. Amul shared a black and white doodle of the former chairman of the Bajaj group on Twitter with the caption, “Mera, uska, unka, inka, hamara Bajaj…”

    Amul captioned the post, “Amul Topical: Tribute to one of India's most dynamic and respected industrialists.”

    He died in the "presence of his closest family members", a Bajaj Group statement said.

    The picture showed the iconic Amul girl with Rahul Bajaj on scooters. The tweet was liked over 2,300 times.

    Rahul Bajaj had stepped down as the Chairman of Bajaj Auto last year, ending a 49-year stint as the head of the two-wheeler manufacturer known for iconic taglines like “Hamara Bajaj” and "you just can't beat a Bajaj".

    He was, however, named Chairman Emeritus of the company for a five-year term.
