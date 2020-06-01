TVS Motor sales stood at 58,906 units in May

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported total sales of 58,906 units in May after resuming operations which were suspended due to nationwide lockdown.

Total two-wheeler sales stood at 56,218 units, out of which domestic sales were at 41,067 units last month, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.

Three-wheeler sales stood at 2,688 units in May, it added.

The company said it resumed operations in India across all its factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh starting from May 6, 2020, undertaking exhaustive safety measures to safeguard health of employees across all its factories.

"We are seeing a progressive opening of dealerships across the country and overseas in the last two weeks of May and increasing further into June. We are also witnessing a steady pick-up in customer retail since the last few days," the statement added.



