App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 08:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

TVS Motor sales stood at 58,906 units in May

Total two-wheeler sales stood at 56,218 units, out of which domestic sales were at 41,067 units last month, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported total sales of 58,906 units in May after resuming operations which were suspended due to nationwide lockdown.

Total two-wheeler sales stood at 56,218 units, out of which domestic sales were at 41,067 units last month, TVS Motor Co said in a statement.

Three-wheeler sales stood at 2,688 units in May, it added.

Close

The company said it resumed operations in India across all its factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh starting from May 6, 2020, undertaking exhaustive safety measures to safeguard health of employees across all its factories.

related news

"We are seeing a progressive opening of dealerships across the country and overseas in the last two weeks of May and increasing further into June. We are also witnessing a steady pick-up in customer retail since the last few days," the statement added.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 08:39 pm

tags #Business #TVS Motor Company

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Moving migrants prior to the lockdown would 'not have been appropriate', says Amit Shah

Moving migrants prior to the lockdown would 'not have been appropriate', says Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | India has managed to contain coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | India has managed to contain coronavirus outbreak: Home Minister Amit Shah

Itolizumab, Biocon's drug with Cuban link, in hunt for COVID-19 breakthrough

Itolizumab, Biocon's drug with Cuban link, in hunt for COVID-19 breakthrough

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.