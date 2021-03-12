TRAI seeks suggestions on satellite service norms for apps with low data consumption

Representataive Image

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) March 12 issued a consultation paper seeking public views on norms for satellite-based connectivity for applications with low data consumption.

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) in a letter dated November 23, 2020, asked TRAI to frame norms for satellite-based low bit-rate applications for both commercial and captive usage.

Bit-rate refers to the number of bits per second that can be transmitted along a digital network. Low bit-rate applications are mostly the sensor-based applications used in ATMs, IoT devices, traffic management, vehicle tracking, security alarms, among other things.

"DoT has stated that there is a need for a suitable licensing framework providing such services, both on commercial as well as captive usage. In view of this, DoT has requested TRAI to examine all the factors holistically and recommend enabling provisions under the existing licensing framework of DoT of the new licensing framework may be suggested including the entry fee, license fee, bank guarantees, NOOC charges, spectrum usage charges/royalty charges etc. for commercial and captive usage," Trai said in a statement.

TRAI has fixed April 9 as the last date for comments and April 23 for counter comments.