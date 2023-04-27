English
    India jumps 6 places on World Bank's logistics performance index to 38th rank

    This is a strong indicator of India’s global positioning, with this development being powered by the government’s focus on reforms to improve logistics infrastructure, the commerce and industry ministry has said

    Moneycontrol News
    April 27, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST
    Ministry of Commerce & Industry lauded government initiatives launched in the last few years

    India has jumped six places on the World Bank's Logistic Performance Index (LPI) 2023, ranking 38th among 139 countries, the government said in a release.

    India has seen remarkable improvement on four out of six LPI indicators on the back of various initiatives being implemented over the past few years.

    “This is a strong indicator of India’s global positioning, with this development being powered by our government’s laser focus on reforms for improving logistics infrastructure,” the commerce and industry ministry said on April 27.

    The logistics index is an interactive benchmarking tool developed by the World Bank Group. It helps countries identify the challenges and opportunities they face in their performance of trade logistics and what they can do to improve their performance.

    It measures the ease of establishing reliable supply chain connections and the structural factors that make it possible. The index, which considers six parameters to evaluate performance, has been reported by the World Bank every two years from 2010 to 2018 with a break in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a restructuring of the index methodology, which eventually came out in 2023.

    The ministry also lauded various initiatives launched by the government in the last few years.

    “In October 2021, the Government of India launched the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS-NMP) towards a coordinated approach, leveraging technology, for infrastructure planning and development,” te statement said. “... PM GatiShakti addresses the emerging needs of transforming the logistics landscape due to factors like rapid urbanization, changing energy choices, e-commerce, need to develop resilient supply chains, etc.”

    The National Logistics Policy (NLP) acted as a guiding document for states and union territories seeking to formulate logistics policy. “The policy is centreed around upgradation and digitisation of logistics infrastructure & services,” the ministry said.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Apr 27, 2023 09:30 am