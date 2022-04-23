English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Torrent Power inks pact with SkyPower to acquire 50 MW solar power plant in Telangana

    With the acquisition of a 50 MW Solar Power Plant, Torrent Power's total generation capacity, including its underdevelopment portfolio, will reach 4.6 GW with a renewable portfolio of more than 1.5 GW.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 23, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST
    Solar power plant (Representative image)

    Solar power plant (Representative image)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Torrent Power on April 23 said it has inked a pact with SkyPower group to acquire a 50-megawatt solar power plant in the southern state of Telangana.

    "Torrent Power Limited has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with SkyPower Southeast Asia III Investments Limited and SkyPower Southeast Asia Holdings 2 Limited (the sellers) for the acquisition of 100 percent securities of Sunshakti Solar Power Projects Private Limited (SPV). The SPV operates a 50 MW Solar Power Project in the state of Telangana," the regulatory filing noted.

    The long-term power purchase agreement for the project is with Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (NPDCTL) for a period of 25 years at a fixed tariff of approximately 5.35 per kWh, with remaining useful life of around 20 years, it added.

    "Enterprise value for this acquisition is approximately Rs 417 crore, subject to closing price adjustments if any," Torrent Power said, noting that the acquisition is further subject to customary conditions for transaction closure.

    Notably, Torrent Power is the integrated power utility of the diversified Torrent Group with group revenues of Rs 20,500 crore. The company currently has an aggregate installed generation capacity of around 4.1 gigawatt, which consists largely of clean generation sources such as gas (2.7 GW) and renewables (1.0. GW).

    Close

    Related stories

    With the acquisition of a 50 MW Solar Power Plant, Torrent Power's total generation capacity, including its underdevelopment portfolio, will reach 4.6 GW with a renewable portfolio of more than 1.5 GW.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #power distribution #renewable energy #SkyPower #solar power plant #Telangana #Torrent Power
    first published: Apr 23, 2022 05:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.