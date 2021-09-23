MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : September 23, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on September 23: Snoop Dogg is 'CozomoMedici', and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    XRP, Polkadot surge upto 13%

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on September 23. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 144.81 lakh crores, a 6.2 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 8,38,777 crores, which makes a 16.26 percent decrease. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    Snoop Dogg is ‘CozomoMedici’, owns over $17 million in NFT


    In a surprising turn of events, rapper Snoop Dogg has revealed that he has been behind the Twitter pseudonym who is well known for collecting valuable Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs). His wallet contains Ethereum NFTs worth $17 million that includes nine CryptoPunks, Decrypt reported. The rapper, in April, debuted his own NFT collectables titled ‘A Journey with the Dogg’.

  • Explained

    Solana faces 17-hour outage: What does it mean?


    Solana’s blockchain recently faced a prolonged outage, prompting experts to expose critical vulnerabilities in how the popular blockchain network functioned when it comes to validating transactions. Per the site, while the network was offline for 17 hours, no funds were lost, and the network returned to full functionality in under 24 hours, and that Solana is designed for adversarial conditions.

  • Opinion

    Bitcoin is stepping up when central banks fail

    It is hardly a secret that central bankers in some of the world’s most prominent economies dislike and distrust Bitcoins and other crypto currencies. The idea of a decentralised alternative to the official currency using peer-to-peer technology to bypass all regulatory controls is anathema to them. Read more here.

