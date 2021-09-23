Top cryptocurrency news on September 23: Snoop Dogg is 'CozomoMedici', and other major stories

Explained

Solana faces 17-hour outage: What does it mean?





Solana’s blockchain recently faced a prolonged outage, prompting experts to expose critical vulnerabilities in how the popular blockchain network functioned when it comes to validating transactions. Per the site, while the network was offline for 17 hours, no funds were lost, and the network returned to full functionality in under 24 hours, and that Solana is designed for adversarial conditions.