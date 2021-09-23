MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Quants League Sep'21 Edition brings to you to 5-Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on September 23: XRP, Polkadot surge upto 13%

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 34,42,814 and its dominance is currently 41.97 percent, a decrease of 0.93 percent over the day.

Moneycontrol News
September 23, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST
The drop in cryptocurrencies comes at a time when institutional interest in the space has risen and made it more mainstream, with many investment banks taking a more bullish stance.(Representative image: Reuters)

The drop in cryptocurrencies comes at a time when institutional interest in the space has risen and made it more mainstream, with many investment banks taking a more bullish stance.(Representative image: Reuters)

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be in the green on September 23. The global cryptocurrency market cap is Rs 144.81 lakh crores, a 6.2 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is Rs 8,38,777 crores, which makes a 16.26 percent decrease.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 34,42,814 and its dominance is currently 41.97 percent, a decrease of 0.93 percent over the day.

This comes after cryptocurrency prices bounced off 1-1/2 month lows on Tuesday as a heavy selloff overnight linked to concerns about a possible loan default by property developer China Evergrande eased slightly, but investors braced for more volatility.

Global markets started the week on a turbulent note after fears that Evergrande's troubles could lead to a fallout for the Chinese and global economies prompted a selloff in riskier assets.

"We can't take a very positive view just as yet until we get through the next few days," said Matthew Dibb, chief operating officer at crypto index fund provider Singapore-based Stack Funds.

Close

Related stories

"This is purely sentiment driven right now, and it's actually been off very low liquidity," he said, adding that it would be better to wait on the sidelines as crypto markets will continue to be affected by the contagion.

The drop in cryptocurrencies comes at a time when institutional interest in the space has risen and made it more mainstream, with many investment banks taking a more bullish stance.

Moreover, the United Arab Emirates' Securities and Commodities Authority has signed an agreement with the Dubai World Trade Centre Authority (DWTCA) aimed at supporting the trading of crypto assets in DWTCA's free zone, state news agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

As off 8.45 am on September 23, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
Bitcoin34,42,8143.02%
Ethereum2,43,3006.71%
Tether78.63-0.87
Cardano176.00017.82%
Binance Coin29,9006.03%
XRP79.324810.48%
Polkadot2,47513.53%
[Input from Reuters]
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #XRP
first published: Sep 23, 2021 09:23 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.