App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 07, 2018 10:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for March 7

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com recommends selling Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 100, target of Rs 88, Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 106, target of Rs 94, Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 272, target of Rs 258 and ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 300, target of Rs 285.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Nifty formed a bearish candle for the third consecutive session in a row to break below its crucial support placed at 10,276 which was the intraday low formed on February 6, 2018. The index hit the lowest level in 2018 after falling 1 percent in trade.

As long as the banking space remains under pressure, Nifty is unlikely to see a steep rise. If the index spends more time consolidating below 10,300 there could be a possibility of a breakdown of 200-DMA placed around 10,060, suggest experts.

The last hour selling in markets, weakened bulls control on D-Street, which was largely led by a selloff in banking space. The NiftyPSU index closed 2.8 percent lower, while Nifty Bank ended 1.4 percent down at 24,448.45.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,162.97, followed by 10,076.73. If the index starts to move higher, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,388.37 and 10,527.53.

related news

The Nifty Bank closed at 24,448.4. Important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 24,193.6, followed by 23,938.8. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 24,871.7, followed by 25,295.

The Nifty futures on the Singaporean stock exchange were trading lower by around 6  points at 10,226, a fall of around 0.06 percent. This indicates that the domestic market is likely to open on a negative note.

Moneycontrol.com has collated a list of trading ideas from top market experts which one can take cues for better returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Union Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 100, target of Rs 88

Sell Bank of India with a stop loss of Rs 106, target of Rs 94

Sell Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 272, target of Rs 258

Sell ICICI Bank  with a stop loss of Rs 300, target of Rs 285

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 625, target of Rs 650

Sell Adani Enterprises with a stop loss of Rs 184, target of Rs 172

Sell Reliance Capital with a stop loss of Rs 440, target of Rs 425

Buy Hexaware Tech with a stop loss of Rs 348, target of Rs 365

Mitessh Thakkar of miteshthacker.com

Sell CESC below Rs 973 with stop loss of Rs 988 and target of Rs 940

Sell HDFC Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1857 and target of Rs 1820

Buy Motherson Sumi Systems around Rs 305-303 with stop loss of Rs 297.50 and target of Rs 320

Sell Petronet LNG with a stop loss of Rs 239.50 and target of Rs 221

Sell Wockhardt with a stop loss of Rs 802 and target of Rs 740

Sell SRF with a stop loss of Rs 1850 for target of Rs 1780

Sell ONGC with a stop loss of Rs 188 for target of Rs 174

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Sell Axis Bank with target at Rs 500 and stop loss at Rs 526

Sell Bank of Baroda with target at Rs 130 and stop loss at Rs 140

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

EXCLUSIVE | Here's a list of loans issued by banks to Mehul Choksi's Gitanjali Gems

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

CBI acting at Centre's behest to malign my father's image, says Karti Chidambaram

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi diverted funds to overseas firms: ED

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC