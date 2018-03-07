Top buy & sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar & Prakash Gaba for March 7

The Nifty formed a bearish candle for the third consecutive session in a row to break below its crucial support placed at 10,276 which was the intraday low formed on February 6, 2018. The index hit the lowest level in 2018 after falling 1 percent in trade.

As long as the banking space remains under pressure, Nifty is unlikely to see a steep rise. If the index spends more time consolidating below 10,300 there could be a possibility of a breakdown of 200-DMA placed around 10,060, suggest experts.

The last hour selling in markets, weakened bulls control on D-Street, which was largely led by a selloff in banking space. The NiftyPSU index closed 2.8 percent lower, while Nifty Bank ended 1.4 percent down at 24,448.45.