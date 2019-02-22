Top 10 innovative companies in the world: No Indian firm makes the cut

Here are the world's 10 most innovative companies in 2019, according to a survey conducted by Fast Company. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Rank 10 | Twitch - United States | Twitch is a live streaming video platform and gaming community owned by Twitch Interactive, a subsidiary of Amazon. Once the domain of video game aficionados, Twitch is now pulling in mainstream viewers with its vision for live TV. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 Rank 9 | Oatly - Sweden | Oatly was the first to commercialise oat milk, but it was only after launching in the US in 2016 that the product became a sensation. The company's revenue grew to over $15 million from $1.5 million between 2017 and 2018. It estimates sales will double in the next financial year. (Image: Facebook/Oatly) 3/10 Rank 8 | Square - California | Square is a financial and merchant services aggregator and a mobile payment company. Nine years after launching its credit-card-reading dongle for smartphones, Square continues to find ways to make payments hassle-free. (Image: Facebook/Square) 4/10 Rank 7 | Apeel Sciences - US | The quest to give food a longer shelf life begins in the lab, and Apeel Sciences is at the forefront in this sector. The company claims to have developed an invisible, plant-based coating for fruit and vegetables that slows water loss due to oxidation, doubling the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. (Image: Facebook/Apeel Sciences) 5/10 Rank 6 | Sweetgreen - US | Sweetgreen is a fast casual restaurant chain that serves salads. With 91 restaurants in eight states and a network of 150 farmers across the country, Sweetgreen has created a fast-casual, farm-to-table empire that's poised to expand by (at least) another 15 outposts. (Image: Facebook/Sweetgreen) 6/10 Rank 5 | Stitch Fix - US | Stitch Fix is an online subscription and personal styling platform for men, women and children that sends clothing to your door. (Image: Facebook/Stitch Fix) 7/10 Rank 4 | The Walt Disney Company - US | It is a diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. It aims to be one of the world's leading producers and providers of entertainment and information. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Rank 3 | NBA - North America | The National Basketball Association is a men's professional basketball league comprising 30 teams. NBA is working towards achieving its big dream to bring basketball to fans. The league has released the NBA AR App, launched an augmented reality pop-a-shot game and is continuously investing in virtual reality. (Image: Facebook/NBA) 9/10 Rank 2 | Grab - Singapore | The technology company offers ride-hailing, ride sharing, food delivery services and logistics through its app in Singapore and Southeast Asian nations. Grab forced Uber out of the region in 2018 and acquired its local operations. (Image: Grab) 10/10 Rank 1 | Meituan Dianping - China | It is an online food delivery-to-ticketing services platform headquartered in Beijing. Meituan.com offers deals of the day by selling vouchers on local services and entertainment. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Feb 22, 2019 03:10 pm