App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 22, 2019 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top 10 innovative companies in the world: No Indian firm makes the cut

Here are the world's 10 most innovative companies in 2019, according to a survey conducted by Fast Company.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rank 10 | Twitch - United States | Twitch is a live streaming video platform and a gaming community owned by Twitch Interactive, a subsidiary of Amazon. Once the domain of video-game aficionados, Twitch is now pulling in mainstream viewers with its vision for the future of live TV. (Image: Reuters)
1/10

Rank 10 | Twitch - United States | Twitch is a live streaming video platform and gaming community owned by Twitch Interactive, a subsidiary of Amazon. Once the domain of video game aficionados, Twitch is now pulling in mainstream viewers with its vision for live TV. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 9 | Oatly - Sweden | Oatly was the first to commercialise oat milk, but it was only after launching in the US in 2016 that the product became a sensation. The company's revenue grew to over $15 million from $1.5 million between 2017 and 2018. It estimates sales will double in the next financial year. (Image: Facebook/Oatly)
2/10

Rank 9 | Oatly - Sweden | Oatly was the first to commercialise oat milk, but it was only after launching in the US in 2016 that the product became a sensation. The company's revenue grew to over $15 million from $1.5 million between 2017 and 2018. It estimates sales will double in the next financial year. (Image: Facebook/Oatly)
Rank 8 | Square - California | Square is a financial and merchant services aggregator and a mobile payment company. Nine years after launching its credit-card-reading dongle for smartphones, Square continues to find ways to make payments less painful. (Image: Facebook/Square)
3/10

Rank 8 | Square - California | Square is a financial and merchant services aggregator and a mobile payment company. Nine years after launching its credit-card-reading dongle for smartphones, Square continues to find ways to make payments hassle-free. (Image: Facebook/Square)
Rank 7 | Apeel Sciences - California | The quest to give food a longer shelf life begins in the lab, and Apeel Sciences is at the forefront. The company claims to have developed an invisible, plant-based coating for fruit and vegetables that slows water loss due to oxidation, doubling the shelf life of food. (Image: Facebook/Apeel Sciences)
4/10

Rank 7 | Apeel Sciences - US | The quest to give food a longer shelf life begins in the lab, and Apeel Sciences is at the forefront in this sector. The company claims to have developed an invisible, plant-based coating for fruit and vegetables that slows water loss due to oxidation, doubling the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. (Image: Facebook/Apeel Sciences)
Rank 6 | Sweetgreen - US | Sweetgreen is a fast casual restaurant chain that serves salads. With 91 restaurants in eight states and a network of 150 farmers across the country, Sweetgreen has created a fast-casual, farm-to-table empire that's poised to expand by (at least) another 15 outposts. (Image: Facebook/Sweetgreen)
5/10

Rank 6 | Sweetgreen - US | Sweetgreen is a fast casual restaurant chain that serves salads. With 91 restaurants in eight states and a network of 150 farmers across the country, Sweetgreen has created a fast-casual, farm-to-table empire that's poised to expand by (at least) another 15 outposts. (Image: Facebook/Sweetgreen)
Rank 5 | Stitch Fix - United States | Stitch Fix is an online subscription and personal styling for men, women and children that sends clothing to your door. (Image: Facebook/Stitch Fix)
6/10


Rank 5 | Stitch Fix - US | Stitch Fix is an online subscription and personal styling platform for men, women and children that sends clothing to your door. (Image: Facebook/Stitch Fix)
Rank 4 | The Walt Disney Company - United States | It is a diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. It aims to be one of the world's leading producers and providers of entertainment and information. (Image: Reuters)
7/10

Rank 4 | The Walt Disney Company - US | It is a diversified multinational mass media and entertainment conglomerate headquartered at the Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California. It aims to be one of the world's leading producers and providers of entertainment and information. (Image: Reuters)
Rank 3 | NBA - North America | The National Basketball Association is a men's professional basketball league comprising 30 teams. NBA is working towards achieving its big dream to bring basketball to fans. The league has released the NBA AR App, launched an augmented reality pop-a-shot game and is continuously investing in virtual reality. (Image: Facebook/NBA)
8/10

Rank 3 | NBA - North America | The National Basketball Association is a men's professional basketball league comprising 30 teams. NBA is working towards achieving its big dream to bring basketball to fans. The league has released the NBA AR App, launched an augmented reality pop-a-shot game and is continuously investing in virtual reality. (Image: Facebook/NBA)
Rank 2 | Grab - Singapore | The technology company offers ride-hailing, ride sharing, food delivery service and logistics services through its app in Singapore and neighbouring Southeast Asian nations. Grab forced Uber out of the region in 2018 and acquired its local operations.
9/10

Rank 2 | Grab - Singapore | The technology company offers ride-hailing, ride sharing, food delivery services and logistics through its app in Singapore and Southeast Asian nations. Grab forced Uber out of the region in 2018 and acquired its local operations. (Image: Grab)
Rank 1 | Meituan Dianping - China | It is an online food delivery-to-ticketing services platform headquartered in Beijing. Meituan.com offers deals of the day by selling vouchers on local services and entertainment. (Image: Reuters)
10/10

Rank 1 | Meituan Dianping - China | It is an online food delivery-to-ticketing services platform headquartered in Beijing. Meituan.com offers deals of the day by selling vouchers on local services and entertainment. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Feb 22, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Slideshow

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.