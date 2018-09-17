App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 11:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

To counter Walmart-Flipkart & Amazon, BigBasket & Grofers revive merger talks: Report

The merged company could raise $250 million from Alibaba Group, while SoftBank could infuse additional capital into the online grocery firm

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ahead of a possible battle for market share in the online grocery space with Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon, BigBasket and Grofers have revived merger talks, according to a Mint report.

Investors Alibaba Group and SoftBank Group have joined hands for the same, the report said. The proposal involves BigBasket acquiring its rival.

If the deal is sealed, the merged company could raise $250 million from Alibaba Group, while Masayoshi Son-led SoftBank could infuse additional capital, the report said.

While talks with BigBasket are in early stages, Grofers continues to scout for new investors, the report stated.

related news

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

After a failed attempt at venturing into the online groceries space in 2016, Flipkart in August launched a service under the moniker Supermart. The company launched Supermart in Bengaluru and plans to expand the service to other metros by the year-end. The e-tailer will invest $264 million in the service over the next three years.

Following suit, Amazon set-up 15 fulfilment centres in India to assist in delivery of groceries. Flipkart too has set-up a 1.50 lakh square foot centre in Bengaluru. The e-tailer has also employed a delivery fleet for groceries.

In May, Amazon India re-branded its 'Amazon Now' service to 'Prime Now' and invested in a chill chain for products like fresh fruits, vegetables and dairy to consolidate its position in the segment against rivals BigBasket and Grofers.

Prime Now, an app-only service, is available to customers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 11:53 am

tags #BigBasket #Business #Companies #E-commerce #Grofers #mergers & acquisitions #Startup

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.