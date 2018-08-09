App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 02:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Flipkart enters online groceries market with Supermart

While its competitors, BigBasket and Amazon have already established themselves, the company had not launched the service as they wanted to launch a unique and well-rounded model.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After a failed attempt in online groceries in 2016, Flipkart has once again launched the service under the moniker Supermart. The company has launched Supermart in Bengaluru and plans to expand the service to other metros by the end of this year, according to a Business Standard report.

The e-tailer will invest $264 million in the service over the next three years, Economic Times reported.

“Grocery is the biggest category in the overall retail market and also a major part of the consumer wallet,” Manish Kumar, head of grocery at Flipkart said. “Consumer interaction in the category happens every week and transactions per customer are also very high. So this is a pretty big opportunity and we want to imagine grocery for e-commerce,” he added.

Following suit of Amazon who had set up 15 fulfilment centres in India to assist in delivery of groceries, Flipkart has set up a 150,000 square foot centre in Bengaluru. The e-tailer has also employed a delivery fleet for groceries.

related news

While its competitors, BigBasket and Amazon have already established themselves, the company had not launched the service as they wanted to launch a unique and well-rounded model.

Flipkart believes that they are not late to the market as only 0.5 percent of the grocery market is using the online channel.

The company will offer open box deliveries so that the customers can check the product immediately, this will also do away with the problems of returns.

The e-tailer, in which Walmart will have a $16-billion investment, will also launch its own products under Flipkart Supermart Select label.

However the Supermart service will not be extended to fresh food products as the company believes they require more innovation to deliver fresh fruits and vegetables.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 02:22 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Flipkart #India

most popular

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Equity wins over FD! Rs 50-lakh investment could become Rs 1 crore in 10 years

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Ideas for Profit: PI Industries posts a subdued performance in Q1; buy

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Coffee Can Investing | To understand a company better, speak to line managers, not promoters, says SageOne’s Vartak

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.