TikTok employee withdraws lawsuit against US government: Report

A TikTok employee who sued the US government over its possible ban of the video-sharing app has chosen to withdraw his case.

A filing dated November 13, submitted by Patrick Ryan, stating that both sides were seeking dismissal of the case with prejudice, Bloomberg reported.

The case is Ryan v. Trump, 20-CV-05948, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco), the report said.

The filing did not specify a reason for dropping the suit against the Trump administration.

China's ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, has received an extension (till November 27) of its deadline to complete the deal with Oracle and Walmart.

There was a likelihood of TikTok facing a ban after November 12, since ByteDance had not completed the transaction to sell 20 percent of its stake in TikTok Global.

The US Commerce Department on Thursday on November 12 said it would not impose a ban on TikTok, allowing it to continue its operations in the US for some more time.

Walmart will own a 7.5 percent stake in TikTok Global, Oracle will own 12.5 percent, according to the proposed deal. But ByteDance is likely to retain 80 percent, a fact that might not go down well with the US government.