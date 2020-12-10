PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

TiE Global Summit 2020 | Bill Gates to be conferred with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award'

For this award, Microsoft founder Bill was selected by a jury which comprised of founder NR Narayana Murthy, President and Chairman, Sparta Group Gururaj ‘Desh’ Deshpande and others.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 06:45 PM IST
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation founder and tech pioneer Bill Gates (Image: Reuters)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation founder and tech pioneer Bill Gates (Image: Reuters)

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) on December 10 announced to confer ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to renowned philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

The Bill and Melinda Gates founder will be presented the award on the third day of the TiE Global Summit 2020 on Thursday. Along with him, six ‘Outstanding Entrepreneurs’ and six ecosystem players will also be recognised at the valedictory function.

Bill Gates hails India's digital finance approach, calls it 'global model'

The TiE Global Summit 2020 is expected to be attended by over 20,000 entrepreneurs from across the world, which will be virtually addressed by Bill Gates.

"His contributions are invaluable and it will be impossible to list them out. But the greatest, we at TiE feel is, that his work in computing has empowered anyone who uses a PC. His work has impacted the way the world works," Hindu Businessline quoted TiE Global Chair Mahavir Sharma as saying.

Close
For this award, Bill was selected by a jury which comprised of founder NR Narayana Murthy, President and Chairman, Sparta Group Gururaj ‘Desh’ Deshpande and others.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bill Gates #Business #Mahavir Sharma #Microsoft #NR Narayana Murthy #TiE Global Summit 2020
first published: Dec 10, 2020 03:26 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | What we know about the Budget 2021 so far

Macro Minutes | What we know about the Budget 2021 so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.