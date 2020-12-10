TiE Global Summit 2020 | Bill Gates to be conferred with ‘Lifetime Achievement Award'

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation founder and tech pioneer Bill Gates (Image: Reuters)

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) on December 10 announced to confer ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to renowned philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

The Bill and Melinda Gates founder will be presented the award on the third day of the TiE Global Summit 2020 on Thursday. Along with him, six ‘Outstanding Entrepreneurs’ and six ecosystem players will also be recognised at the valedictory function.

The TiE Global Summit 2020 is expected to be attended by over 20,000 entrepreneurs from across the world, which will be virtually addressed by Bill Gates.

"His contributions are invaluable and it will be impossible to list them out. But the greatest, we at TiE feel is, that his work in computing has empowered anyone who uses a PC. His work has impacted the way the world works," Hindu Businessline quoted TiE Global Chair Mahavir Sharma as saying.

For this award, Bill was selected by a jury which comprised of founder NR Narayana Murthy, President and Chairman, Sparta Group Gururaj ‘Desh’ Deshpande and others.