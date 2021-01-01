MARKET NEWS

These 10 equity mutual funds gave over 50% return in 2020

The March crash saw people exit MFs but those who remained invested made good gains as the market staged a dramatic comeback.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 10:59 AM IST

The year 2020 was a roller-coaster for mutual fund investors. When the coronavirus outbreak sent the market in a free fall earlier in the year, thousands of people either redeemed their investments or stopped their SIPs in panic. But those who kept their cool and stayed invested made some good gains, as markets staged a dramatic comeback to end the year on highs. Here is a list of 10 equity mutual schemes that gained more than 50 percent during the year. We only looked at schemes with assets under management valued at more than Rs 500 crore. (Data Source: ACE MF) The year 2020 was a roller-coaster for mutual fund investors. When the coronavirus outbreak sent the market into a free fall earlier in the year, thousands of people either redeemed their investments or stopped their SIPs in panic. But those who kept their cool and stayed invested made some good gains, as markets staged a dramatic comeback to end the year on a high. Here is a list of 10 equity mutual schemes that gained more than 50 percent during the year. We only looked at schemes with assets under management valued at more than Rs 500 crore. (Data Source: ACE MF)

DSP Healthcare Fund-Reg(G) | The scheme gained 76 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 19.21 on December 30, 2020 DSP Healthcare Fund-Reg(G) | The scheme gained 76 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 19.21 on December 30, 2020

Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund-Reg(G) | The scheme gained 73 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 18.86 on December 30, 2020 Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund-Reg(G) | The scheme gained 73 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 18.86 on December 30, 2020

ICICI Pru Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund-(G) | The scheme gained 71 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 17.64 on December 30, 2020 ICICI Pru Pharma Healthcare & Diagnostics (P.H.D) Fund-(G) | The scheme gained 71 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 17.64 on December 30, 2020

ICICI Pru Technology Fund(G) | The scheme gained 71 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 98.88 on December 30, 2020 ICICI Pru Technology Fund(G) | The scheme gained 71 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 98.88 on December 30, 2020

UTI Healthcare Fund-Reg(D) | The scheme gained 66 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 186.37 on December 30, 2020 UTI Healthcare Fund-Reg(D) | The scheme gained 66 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 186.37 on December 30, 2020

Nippon India ETF Nifty IT | The scheme gained 66 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 24.51 on December 30, 2020 Nippon India ETF Nifty IT | The scheme gained 66 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 24.51 on December 30, 2020

Nippon India Pharma Fund(G) | The scheme gained 65 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 251.64 on December 30, 2020 Nippon India Pharma Fund(G) | The scheme gained 65 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 251.64 on December 30, 2020

SBI Healthcare Opp Fund-Reg(D) | The scheme gained 65 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 254.98 on December 30, 2020 SBI Healthcare Opp Fund-Reg(D) | The scheme gained 65 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 254.98 on December 30, 2020

Aditya Birla SL Digital India Fund(G) | The scheme gained 59 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 87.16 on December 30, 2020 Aditya Birla SL Digital India Fund(G) | The scheme gained 59 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 87.16 on December 30, 2020

Tata Digital India Fund-Reg(G) | The scheme gained 55 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 23.38 on December 30, 2020 Tata Digital India Fund-Reg(G) | The scheme gained 55 % in 2020, with NAV at Rs 23.38 on December 30, 2020
first published: Jan 1, 2021 10:59 am

