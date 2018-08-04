App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 04, 2018 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Podcast Weekender: Trump's trade war, Mehul Choksi in Antigua, sugarcane FRP, fugitive economic offenders and the Lohias

Here's all the top stories that made headlines this past week

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In this weekend's playlist, we look at Trump's trade war with Iran and its effect on India. Following that is the major developments in the Mehul Choksi story and his Antigua citizenship. We then move east for a look at the FRP setting for sugarcane, followed by a look at a new 2018 ordinance. We end the week's playlist with the poster boys of India's immigration story, the Lohias. Have a good weekend!

First Published on Aug 4, 2018 10:11 am

tags #fair and remunerative price (FRP) #lohias #Mehul Choksi #Podcast #Trump #Weekender

