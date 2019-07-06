The Moneycontrol Show │ Union Budget 2019

In the Budget 2019 special edition of The Moneycontrol Show, we discuss and analyse the announcements and decode the fine print to understand what will be the direct and indirect impact of the budget proposals on individual tax payers, Indian economy, businesses and Indian markets.

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor – Moneycontrol, shares his insight on the policy measures announced and what could be the impact on the various sectors of the economy.

Poorva Prakash, Senior Director – Deloitte India, also joins in to tell us how life changes for individual taxpayers after the Union Budget and how much the additional surcharge announcement will impact the HNIs.