HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2019 09:27 AM IST

The Moneycontrol Show │ Union Budget 2019

Poorva Prakash, Senior Director – Deloitte India, also joins in to tell us how life changes for individual taxpayers after the Union Budget and how much the additional surcharge announcement will impact the HNIs.

In the Budget 2019 special edition of The Moneycontrol Show, we discuss and analyse the announcements and decode the fine print to understand what will be the direct and indirect impact of the budget proposals on individual tax payers, Indian economy, businesses and Indian markets.

Gaurav Choudhury, Deputy Executive Editor – Moneycontrol, shares his insight on the policy measures announced and what could be the impact on the various sectors of the economy.

Santosh Nair, Editor – Moneycontrol, shares with us what the budget announcements mean for the capital markets and what is the way ahead for D-street.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 6, 2019 09:27 am

tags #Budget 2019 #Budget 2019 India #Budget 2019 Live #budget 2019-20 #Budget speech #Indian Budget 2019 #Nirmala Sitharaman

