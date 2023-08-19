The Loyal Order Of Water Buffaloes: How to deal with the Old Boys’ Club in the new age

Though the Old Boys Club treats everyone who is not part of the club with equal disdain and indifference, women seem to face it more.

In the past, we have discussed the power of building a network, particularly for SME leaders. There are some pitfalls that you may encounter while building a network, which at times could be a dampener.

One of the pitfalls is euphemistically called the Old Boys’ Club, and the term can be used gender agnostically, meaning even women leaders can be part of this. The Old Boys’ Club is a network that can influence business decisions, particularly promotions, successions, and so on. They are somewhat homogenous, practising nepotism and favouritism (e.g., Harvard’s legacy admissions policy has now been called out).

This is generally a closed network that is difficult to break into. It has typically been male-dominated, with business dealings taking place in golf clubs, high-end bars, or even in exclusive private homes. This limits the opportunities for non-club members, limiting diversity. It can also lead to a toxic and frustrating work environment.

Lack of diversity: the Old Boys Club often excludes individuals who do not fit into their established network, which can result in a lack of diversity in leadership positions. This lack of diversity can lead to group-think and narrow perspectives, limiting creativity and innovation. When promotions and opportunities are consistently channeled to a select group, other qualified and deserving employees may feel discouraged and overlooked, leading to disengagement and decreased motivation.

Favouritism and misuse of power: this can create a demoralising environment for other employees who feel their hard work and talent are not being adequately recognised. It can create a hostile work environment, leading to low morale, high turnover, and reduced productivity.

Resistance to change: such clubs may resist new ideas or perspectives that challenge the status quo, hindering organisational growth and adaptation to changing market conditions.

Though the Old Boys Club treats everyone who is not part of the club with equal disdain and indifference, women seem to face it more. It could be because these networks are mostly male-dominated and feel that other genders have no business intruding on men-only spaces. Think of the Freemasons or the fictional Loyal Order of the Water Buffaloes in Flintstones.

How does it affect those who are not part of the club? They have to work twice as hard to get promotions and often have to contend with having to share, or much worse, have the entire credit for their ideas and hard work snatched. This is bad news for the organisation and the people working for the Boys. Either they lose good and talented people, or the company gains a bad reputation for internal politics and has employees who resent having to work there.

If you are an employee in an SME that has such a coterie, here are some suggestions on how to deal with it:

Demonstrate your value: focus on consistently delivering high-quality work and demonstrating your skills and expertise. Prove your worth through tangible achievements and contributions. Look for ways to expand your skills and experience, both within and outside your current role. This will increase your value and make it harder for the Old Boys to overlook your contributions.

Document incidents and voice your concerns: If you experience instances of bias or exclusion, keep a record of these. Documentation can be useful if you decide to escalate the matter formally. If you feel comfortable and safe doing so, consider discussing your concerns with a trusted supervisor or an HR representative. Provide concrete examples of how the Old Boys Club is affecting the organisation negatively. If the toxic environment persists despite your efforts, you may need to evaluate whether it is worth staying in such a place. Sometimes, the best course of action is to seek opportunities elsewhere in organisations that prioritise a fair and inclusive work culture.

Seek support: while it can be challenging to break into the Club, focus on expanding your own professional network beyond the organisation. The most important advice given by people who have faced and overcome toxicity is that one should build a network of allies within and outside one’s company. Connect with influential individuals in your field who value merit and diversity. They can provide support and mentorship. Having colleagues who would vouch for your abilities can be invaluable in countering the effects of favouritism.