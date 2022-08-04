business Stock Market Live: Time To Board Or Deboard IndiGo Post Q1 Earnings? | Markets With Santo & CJ IndiGo's second straight quarter of net losses is hardly inspiring but Santo is inspired nonetheless as he bats for the airliner. CJ, however, sees grey skies ahead for the company battling high costs. Watch the duo debate on what lies ahead for InterGlobe Aviation and whether it merits your attention. Plus CJ & Santo share their thoughts on Hindalco, Devyani International and AU Small Finance Bank.