business Stock Market Live: This EV stock is going 100 miles/hour | Markets with Santo & CJ Greaves Cotton delivered another stellar quarterly performance leading CJ to believe that the increasingly EV-focused company could continue to win over investors but Santo remains skeptical as he sees some risks to market optimism. Catch the duo debate on the fate of Greaves Cotton plus share their thoughts on Whirlpool of India, Alicon Castalloy and Bharat Forge.