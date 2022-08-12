business Stock Market Live: Auro Pharma, Apollo Hosp in focus; HFCs still expensive after recent fall? | Morning Trade Why HFCs focused on affordable housingg have failed to attract investors? We speak to Bharat Gianani of Aparna Iyer of Moneycontrol team. Stocks in spotlight today: Aurobindo Pharma, Apollo Hospitals, Balaji Amines and Sterling & Wilson. We also answer your stock queries LIVE with Ashish Chaturmohta