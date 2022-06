business Is The Best Of Returns Over For Asian Paints, Berger Paints & Other Paint Sector Stocks? India's paint sector demonstrated strong demand resilience in the last few years. Historically, investors have flocked to high quality companies such as Asian Paints and Berger Paints in an uncertain market environment as they have the strongest capability to weather a crisis. However, the recent news flow and price action suggests that the trend seems to changing. Why’s that? Let’s find out.