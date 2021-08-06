Gold Price Today: Yellow metal trades flat, experts say support seen at 47,380

India Gold MCX October futures trade flat with a negative bias on Friday tracking muted trend in the international spot prices which fell on a firm dollar.

The US dollar index was up marginally, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, said a Reuters report. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said it may be possible for the U.S. central bank to start withdrawing its accommodative monetary policy sooner than some expect, it said.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), October gold contracts were trading 0.18 percent lower at Rs 47,516 for 10 grams at 0930 hours. September silver futures were trading 0.29 percent lower at Rs 66,805 a kilogram.

Gold and silver prices dipped on Thursday amid strength in the dollar index and a decline in unemployment claims in the United States. Both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the international markets.

Gold December futures contract settled at $1808.90 per troy ounce, and silver September futures contract settled at $25.29 per troy ounce. Both the precious metals settled on a weaker note in the domestic markets.

“Gold and silver prices slipped on Thursday amid strength in the dollar index and gains in the benchmark 10-year bond yields in the United States. Traders are waiting for Friday's non-farm report for further directions in the gold and silver prices,” Manoj Kumar Jain, Director, Head-Commodity & Currency Research, Prithvifinmart Commodity Research.

“We expect both the precious metals to remain volatile in Friday’s session. Gold has support at $1798-1784 per troy ounce and resistance at $1822-1834 per troy ounce. At MCX, gold has support at 47380-47150 and resistance at 47850-48000 levels,” he said.

Silver has support at 66600-66100 and resistance at 67400-68000 levels. Jain suggests buying in gold on dips around 47440 with a stop loss of 47280 for the target of 47850.

Technical indicators