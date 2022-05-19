business Bajar Gupshup | Nifty skids 430 pts, Sensex down over 1400 pts; IT, metal shares worst hit Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session with Nifty finishing near 15,800 level. At close, Sensex was down 1,416 points, and Nifty fell 431 points. All the sectoral indices ended in the red with metal, IT indices fell 4-5 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices lost over 2 percent each.