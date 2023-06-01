TCS CEO Krithivasan lays out vision for future with focus on AI, cloud, cybersecurity

K Krithivasan-CEO-TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) CEO K Krithivasan struck a nostalgic and positive note in his first email to employees, after officially taking charge of India's largest IT services on June 1.

In the internal note seen by Moneycontrol, Krithivasan reminisced about his early days, calling it a period of "continuous learning" since he joined the company in 1989.

"I have had great opportunities to understand and appreciate our core values through various leadership roles across delivery, sales, client management and business management. During this time, I have had the opportunity to work with many of you and built long-lasting friendships, which I cherish the most," he said.

Krithivasan is a TCS lifer, having been with the company for 33 years. Prior to his elevation, he was the global head of the company’s BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) vertical, which accounts for 35-40 percent of the company's revenue.

According to a recent Kotak note, Krithivasan was responsible for a portfolio of $11 billion in the BFSI vertical.

Focus on AI, Cloud

As Krithivasan takes over to steer the company into its next phase, he said that TCS will continue to investment in key and emerging areas like "Cloud, Cyber Security, 5G, IoT, Generative Al, etc, with an unrelenting focus on customer relationships and impeccable delivery."

During its Q4FY23 earnings conference, Chief Operating Officer NG Subramaniam had said that client conversations in the previous quarter would start and stop with ChatGPT. Soon after, TCS launched its own TCS Generative AI offering and collaborated to Google Cloud to build industry-specific solutions.

In January this year, during an interview with Moneycontrol, Krithivasan's predecessor Rajesh Gopinathan had said that despite clients looking to cut down cloud costs and rethinking technology spending, TCS is uniquely positioned when it comes to moving to the next phase of digital transformation. The company has seen over two years of demand spike and cloud migration.

From both cost optimisation and phase two of transformation deals perspective, TCS is positioned to benefit in terms of deal wins.