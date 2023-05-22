TCS partners with Google Cloud to offer customised AI solutions

Representative Image

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) launched its enterprise-level generative AI offering, TCS Generative, in extended partnership with Google Cloud to offer customised AI-based business solutions. The announcement follows TCS' COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam (NGS) comments on increasing demand from clients across sectors to integrate generative AI in the March quarter.

TCS has been running pilots on developing the solution and has plans to have a centre of excellence around the technology.

The new offering announced will leverage most of Google Cloud’s Generative AI tools – Vertex AI, Generative AI Application Builder and Model Garden, and TCS’ own solutions, according to a company statement.

TCS will use its client-specific contextual knowledge, its own IPs, design thinking and agile development processes to ideate solutions jointly with clients, prototyping the most promising ideas and build full-fledged transformation solutions with enhanced time to value.

The collaborative research for the same will happen at the company’s co-innovation hubs located in New York, Pittsburg, Toronto, Amsterdam and Tokyo, where clients can also engage with academic researchers and start-up partners from TCS’ extended innovation ecosystem, the company said in a statement.

Krishnan Ramanujam, President, Enterprise Growth Group, TCS said, “With deep contextual knowledge of our customers’ businesses, we are well positioned to build innovative enterprise-level solutions using generative AI…TCS is investing in assets, frameworks, and talent to harness the power of generative AI to enable growth and transformation for our customers.”

Kevin Ichhpurani, Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystems and Channels, Google Cloud added, “TCS’ expertise in business transformation and its commitment to train thousands of people on Google Cloud Generative AI will be important assets for businesses accelerating their generative AI adoption.”

During TCS' Q4FY23 earnings conference in April, NGS had said, "In my interactions with all these clients over the last quarter, the conversation starts and stops with ChatGPT. Everybody talks about ChatGPT and what it's going to do. It’s very clear that innovation is surpassing productivity. That kind of theme is what is spanning out in all these deal wins that we have, it's a huge amount of focus on cloud data. At the same time, you know, machine learning is a very, very important area of focus for people.”

Upskilling talent

TCS already has over 25,000 engineers certified on Google Cloud. In addition, TCS has over 50,000 associates trained in AI, with plans to earn 40,000 skill badges on Google Cloud Generative AI within the year, to support the anticipated demand for its new offering.

“While hiring will be a channel for talent acquisition, there will be equal, if not more focus on talent up-skilling and cross-skilling. This will help retain contextual organisational knowledge while ensuring viable labour economics,” Nidhi Srivastava, Vice President and Global Head of Google Business Unit, TCS had told Moneycontrol earlier.