App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2019 01:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

TCIL to raise Rs 1,500 crore from IPO, spend Rs 600 crore on expansion

TCIL is among the six Central Public Sector Enterprises that the government proposes to list on stock exchange through public issue.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

State-owned Telecommunications Consultants India Ltd (TCIL) expects to raise roughly Rs 1,500 crore from its planned IPO and wants to retain part of the proceeds -- about Rs 600 crore -- for expansion and working capital needs, according to a company source. The proposed IPO is likely to hit the market sometime in the middle of this year.

TCIL is among the six Central Public Sector Enterprises that the government proposes to list on stock exchange through public issue.

TCIL had evinced interest in a 'piggyback transaction' of about 10 percent, a proposal that Digital Communications Commission - the highest the decision-making body of Telecom Ministry - had recently approved.

The government plans to sell up to 15 percent stake in the IPO to mop up about Rs 900 crore. Separately, TCIL wants to issue fresh shares to the tune of 10 percent, which could fetch the company up to Rs 600 crore.

related news

The source privy to the corporation's IPO plans said.

TCIL is keen to raise up to Rs 600 crore through fresh issue of shares (10 percent) during the upcoming IPO, while the rest of the proceeds will go to the government.

The official said that TCIL is executing Bharat Net projects and a host of other contracts and requires the amount as working capital and project funding.

TCIL is also hopeful of a favourable valuation for itself, given also its existing stake in Bharti Hexacom which operates services in Rajasthan and North East.

"TCIL also wants to start a cyber academy now as a lot of training requirement is coming in," the official said underscoring the need for funds.
First Published on Mar 3, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #Business #India #TCIL

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.