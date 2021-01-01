MARKET NEWS

Tata Sons now largest promoter of listed companies, overtakes Centre

At the end of December 2019, the market valuation of the government's stake in PSUs was nearly 67 percent higher than that of Tata Sons' holding in its group companies.

Moneycontrol News
January 01, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST

At the end of 2020, Tata Sons is the largest promoter of listed companies, overtaking the central government.

This is the first time in nearly two decades that the government has not held the position, after the market capitalisation of state-run companies declined, Business Standard reported.

Tata Sons stake in the conglomerate's listed companies is now worth Rs 9.28 lakh crore, up 34.4 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the report said.

The government's stake in public sector undertakings (PSUs) is currently Rs 9.24 lakh crore, 19.7 percent lower than at the end of December 2019.

At the end of December 2019, the market valuation of the government's stake in PSUs was nearly 67 percent higher than that of Tata Sons' holding in its group companies.

In March 2015, the government's stake in listed PSUs was two and a half times more valuable than that of Tata Sons in the conglomerate's listed companies, the report added.

The report also said the combined market capitalisation of Tata Group companies was Rs 15.6 lakh crore on December 31, 2020, higher than the value of PSUs which stood at Rs 15.3 lakh crore. At the end of 2019, the valuation of listed PSUs was Rs 18.6 lakh crore, as against Tata group companies' Rs 11.6 lakh crore.

According to the report, this is also the first time in nearly twenty years that PSUs are not the largest group of companies on exchanges in terms of both market capitalisation.
TAGS: #India #Tata Sons
first published: Jan 1, 2021 12:15 pm

