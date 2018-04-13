App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 13, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Projects wins Mumbai Metro orders worth Rs 1,048 cr

"The JV of Tata Projects Limited – China Harbour Engineering Company (TPL-CHEC) today received the LoA (Letter of Award) for the constructing of two packages of the Mumbai Metro Elevated Line 4," the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Projects today said its joint venture (JV) has won orders worth Rs 1,048 crore for Mumbai Metro's elevated line.

"The JV of Tata Projects Limited – China Harbour Engineering Company (TPL-CHEC) today received the LoA (Letter of Award) for the constructing of two packages of the Mumbai Metro Elevated Line 4," the company said in a statement.

The packages lie on the line extending between Wadala and Kasaradavali.

"The combined value of both packages is Rs 1,048 crores and requires the contractor to design and construct 14 elevated stations with a viaduct of 12.5 kms. This project will improve connectivity with Thane," the statement said.

It said the project is challenging as it involves construction in highly congested locations as well as management of logistics for transportation and erection of heavy girders.

It said Tata Projects has successfully completed a similar job in the National Capital Region with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Vivek Singhal COO Urban Infrastructure, Tata Projects Limited said, "The company has been awarded 2 important Mumbai Metro packages. We are happy to contribute to Mumbai's transformation by building both underground and over ground stretches of Mumbai Metro".

The company is now executing 6 metro packages across the country.

tags #Business #Companies #Mumbai Metro #Tata Projects

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.