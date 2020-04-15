App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2020 08:16 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power long-term borrowing at Rs 9,927 crore in FY20

The company said that its actual borrowings done through debt securities in last fiscal was Rs 1,720 crore against the mandatory borrowing to be done through debt securities of Rs 852.50 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Power on Wednesday said its long-term borrowings stood at Rs 9,927.89 crore at the end of 2019-20. Incremental borrowing of the company was Rs 3,410 crore in the last fiscal, according to a statement by the company.

The company said that its actual borrowings done through debt securities in last fiscal was Rs 1,720 crore against the mandatory borrowing to be done through debt securities of Rs 852.50 crore.

Tata Power is an integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed capacity of 10,763 MW.

Close
With renewable energy assets in solar and wind accounting for 30 per cent of the company's portfolio, Tata Power is one of the leader in clean energy generation.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 15, 2020 08:12 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Tata Power

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.