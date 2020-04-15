Tata Power long-term borrowing at Rs 9,927 crore in FY20

Tata Power on Wednesday said its long-term borrowings stood at Rs 9,927.89 crore at the end of 2019-20. Incremental borrowing of the company was Rs 3,410 crore in the last fiscal, according to a statement by the company.

The company said that its actual borrowings done through debt securities in last fiscal was Rs 1,720 crore against the mandatory borrowing to be done through debt securities of Rs 852.50 crore.

Tata Power is an integrated power company and, together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed capacity of 10,763 MW.

With renewable energy assets in solar and wind accounting for 30 per cent of the company's portfolio, Tata Power is one of the leader in clean energy generation.