you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 09, 2018 04:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Power launches IoT based asset tracking solution

Tata Power worked on a state-of-the-art IoT solution to create process efficiency in monitoring and harnessing insights from the data collected from an internal Geographical Information System (GIS), Tata Power said in a statement.

PTI
 
 
Tata Power today announced launch of its IoT based, asset-tracking, automation solution enabled by Tata Communications in Mumbai.

Tata Power worked on a state-of-the-art IoT solution to create process efficiency in monitoring and harnessing insights from the data collected from an internal Geographical Information System (GIS), Tata Power said in a statement.

This solution allows various features like asset trace log on a periodic basis and Geo Fence breach alerts. It also allows information to be converted into actionable insights in real-time which in turn will help drive operational efficiencies.

"We, at Tata Power, have always ensured that we are the lead adopters of technology. The asset tracking solution would enable Tata Power to improve its operational efficiency through tracking real time movement of assets," Ashok Sethi, COO & ED, Tata Power said.

VS Shridhar, Senior Vice President & Head – Internet of Things, Tata Communications, said, "Tata Communications has already lit the network for IoT across 38 cities in India and we plan to touch over 400 million customers in the first phase itself. It's been an honour to work with Tata Power, shoulder-to-shoulder, in lighting up the Asset-tracking solution and adding momentum to this revolution in India".

#Business #Companies #IoT #Tata Power

