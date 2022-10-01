English
    Tata Motors total domestic sales up 44% at 80,633 units in September

    The Mumbai-based automaker reported an 85 per cent increase in its total domestic passenger vehicle dispatches at 47,654 units last month against 25,730 units in September 2021.

    PTI
    October 01, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST
    Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg


    Tata Motors on Saturday said its total domestic sales increased by 44 per cent to 80,633 units in September. The company had dispatched 55,988 units to dealers in September 2021.


    Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Managing Director Shailesh Chandra said the company attained its highest ever monthly sales of 47,654 last month led by record sales of Nexon and Punch.


    ”With the recent launch of the Tiago EV, the company has opened new vistas and is poised to drive the mass adoption of EVs across the country. Going forward, we expect the festive season will witness strong retail on the back of improving the supply of vehicles,” he added.

    The company said its commercial vehicle dispatches in the domestic market increased by 9 per cent to 32,979 units last month compared to 30,258 units in September last year.

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.