Tata Consumer Q4 PAT seen up 91.9% YoY to Rs 217.5 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Consumer sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Consumer to report net profit at Rs 217.5 crore up 91.9% year-on-year (down 20.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 2.7 percent Y-o-Y (down 2.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 3,118 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 44.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 434.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





