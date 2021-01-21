Tata Consumer Q3 PAT seen up 43.6% YoY to Rs. 266.3 cr: Yes Securities

Tata Consumer Products | The stock has fallen 7 percent to Rs 584.15 as on January 18 from Rs 628.95 as on January 11.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Yes Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Staples sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Consumer to report net profit at Rs. 266.3 crore up 43.6% year-on-year (down 10.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,848.8 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 283.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 123.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 444.4 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.