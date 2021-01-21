MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Tata Consumer Q3 PAT seen up 43.6% YoY to Rs. 266.3 cr: Yes Securities

Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,848.8 crore, according to Yes Securities.

January 21, 2021 / 04:01 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products | The stock has fallen 7 percent to Rs 584.15 as on January 18 from Rs  628.95 as on January 11.

Tata Consumer Products | The stock has fallen 7 percent to Rs 584.15 as on January 18 from Rs  628.95 as on January 11.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Yes Securities has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Staples sector. The brokerage house expects Tata Consumer to report net profit at Rs. 266.3 crore up 43.6% year-on-year (down 10.4% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 14.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,848.8 crore, according to Yes Securities.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 283.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 123.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 444.4 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


 
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #consumer staples #earnings #Result Poll #Tata Consumer #Yes Securities
first published: Jan 21, 2021 04:01 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.