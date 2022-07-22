Tata Consumer Products enters plant-based meat products category

live bse live

Tata Consumer Products (TCP), the food and beverage arm of the Tata Group, on July 22 announced its foray into plant-based meat alternative products area under a new brand name, "Tata Simply Better."

The company has stated that it is expanding its product line into a new area with this new brand, aiming to appeal to consumers who want to use more plant-based ingredients for health, the environment, or other factors.

The firm has also mentioned that plant-based meats are at the forefront of the broader plant protein landscape, and their entry into this segment is aimed to mimic the sensory and cultural resonance of meat generated from animals without the negative effects on the environment or human health.

The company further mentioned that consumers are moving toward healthier and more environmentally friendly lifestyles, and this trend is reflected in the food choices they choose. As a result, plant-based diets are gaining popularity and acceptance.

As part of Simply Better, four delicious plant-based meat variants have been launched - Nuggets, Burger Patty, Awadhi Seekh Kebab and Spicy Fingers. It has said the product range is rich in protein, it is trans fat free and has no added preservatives, artificial colours or artificial flavours.

It has said while regular meat/ alternative meat products need to be refrigerated, Simply Better can be stored at room temperature making this a convenient and travel friendly product. The products are priced between Rs. 350-450 and will be available across India in select retail outlets and on ecommerce platforms.

Speaking about the new launch, Deepika Bhan, President - Packaged Foods (India), Tata Consumer Products said, “With growing health andsustainability consciousness among consumers and increased exposure to global food trends, we think there is significant opportunity for brands like us to innovate with plant proteins. Our plant-based meat offerings under the ‘Simply Better’ brand are a ‘better for you’ choice that is also convenient and tastes great."