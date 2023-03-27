English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Taken prompt steps to contain impact of IT security incident, ransomware group claims responsibility: Sun Pharma

    On March 2, an information security incident occurred at the premises of Sun Pharma after which the company isolated the impacted IT assets.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 27, 2023 / 07:51 AM IST
    The pharma company also said it is unable to determine other potential impacts of the incident, including additional IT security incidents, among others.

    The pharma company also said it is unable to determine other potential impacts of the incident, including additional IT security incidents, among others.

    Sun Pharmaceuticals, on March 26, said that the company has taken prompt steps to contain and remediate the impact of an IT security incident that occurred earlier this month. They also said that a ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

    On March 2, an information security incident occurred at the premises of Sun Pharma after which the company isolated the impacted IT assets.

    The drugmaker later also clarified that the incident has not impacted its core systems and operations.

    Also Read | Buzzing Stocks: L&T Finance, NBCC, Sun Pharma, BEL and others in news today

    As damage control, the company adopted additional measures as they utilized global cyber security experts and enhanced security measures to address and mitigate the impact of this incident, the company said.

    Related stories

    Breach of certain file systems and theft of company and personal data are some of the effects of this incident, they said.

    As certain part of their network was isolated, the drug maker's revenue and business operations have been impacted.

    The pharma company also said it is unable to determine other potential impacts of the incident, including additional IT security incidents, increased costs to maintain insurance coverage, the diversion of
    management and employee time or the possibility of litigation.

    Also Read | Sun Pharma acquires minority stake in 2 medical devices companies: Check details here

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Sun Pharma IT security #sun pharma shares #Sun Pharmaceuticals
    first published: Mar 27, 2023 07:51 am