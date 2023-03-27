Taken prompt steps to contain impact of IT security incident, ransomware group claims responsibility: Sun Pharma

The pharma company also said it is unable to determine other potential impacts of the incident, including additional IT security incidents, among others.

Sun Pharmaceuticals, on March 26, said that the company has taken prompt steps to contain and remediate the impact of an IT security incident that occurred earlier this month. They also said that a ransomware group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

On March 2, an information security incident occurred at the premises of Sun Pharma after which the company isolated the impacted IT assets.

The drugmaker later also clarified that the incident has not impacted its core systems and operations.

Also Read | Buzzing Stocks: L&T Finance, NBCC, Sun Pharma, BEL and others in news today

As damage control, the company adopted additional measures as they utilized global cyber security experts and enhanced security measures to address and mitigate the impact of this incident, the company said.

Breach of certain file systems and theft of company and personal data are some of the effects of this incident, they said.

As certain part of their network was isolated, the drug maker's revenue and business operations have been impacted.

The pharma company also said it is unable to determine other potential impacts of the incident, including additional IT security incidents, increased costs to maintain insurance coverage, the diversion of

management and employee time or the possibility of litigation.

Also Read | Sun Pharma acquires minority stake in 2 medical devices companies: Check details here